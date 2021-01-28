Krewe of Eve holds North Shore apple hunt in lieu of parade cancellations

MANDEVILLE, La. — While the Krewe of Eve will not be parading on February 5, it will still hold a communitywide event – an apple hunt.

On what would have been its 35th anniversary, the Krewe of Eve will hide 35 of its popular glittered apples throughout the parade route for krewe members and the community to find.

“We wanted to engage our community in a way that was safe. Families can easily social distance while participating in the apple hunt,” said Krewe of Eve Vice-President (Publicity) Amanda Jones.

“And those who are successful in finding an apple will essentially end up with a krewe throw, on our parade route, on what would have been our parade day. It’s not a parade, but it’s a great alternative for this year.”

The hunt will begin at 8 a.m. when a map posts to the krewe Facebook page.

Clues will also be shared on Facebook throughout the day.