Krewe of Chewbacchus halts 11th annual activities due to COVID-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — Plans to embark on its 11th annual adventure on Jan. 23 have been scratched by the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, according to a media release sent on Monday.

With Mayor Latoya Cantrell reverting New Orleans back to a Modified Phase One due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 numbers following the holidays, Chewbacchus understands it is currently “impossible” to navigate the terrain of socially distanced parading during a global pandemic.

However, with the recent decision by the City of New Orleans to move to Modified Phase One, the 2021 celebration and all SubKrewe activities will be halted.

“We are trusting the science and directing all krewe members to suspend their planned celebrations on January 23, 2021,” stated the Chewbacchus release. “We’re also postponing our scheduled scavenger hunt to a later date.”

However, the Krewe is announcing a virtual costume contest and are asking members and the public to post photos of their Chewbacchus looks on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #chewbacchusnewreality2021.