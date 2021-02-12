Floats in the Oaks adds 2 additional dates. Tickets on sale now.

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras fans rejoice, Floats in the Oaks has made more tickets available.

After selling out a weeks worth of tickets in just a few days, City Park announced earlier in the week that they were working to secure the floats for a few more days.

Tickets are on sale now for Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16.

City Park Officials are expecting these to sell out fast, so get them while you can.

Floats in the Oaks was modeled after Celebration in the Oaks, which accommodated 45,000 vehicles and approximately 185,000 individuals.

Like Celebration in the Oaks, the Floats in the Oaks fundraiser has garnered unparalleled enthusiasm to experience a taste of Mardi Gras, view each float, and in turn, unlike Celebration in the Oaks, this has elongated the driving tour based on the pace of each vehicle.

Pack snacks for the car ride as you could experience extended wait times to enter.

When you arrive, turn on the special event radio station, 103.7 and Mardi Gras mambo in the car!