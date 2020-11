NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Endymion says if a vaccine comes out by the end of the year, it might still be able to roll in the spring of next year.

Earlier this afternoon the krewe released a statement saying in part

“We will now propose postponement of parades until the spring by which time a covid-19 vaccine should be available and the virus is better controlled.”

This comes after the mayor made an announcement yesterday saying that there will be no parades for mardi gras 2021.