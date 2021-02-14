Bacchus: A Revered Story of Revelry

NEW ORLEANS—In 1949, local businessman, Owen Brennan Sr. sparked an idea of creating one of the largest Carnival traditions in New Orleans. 20 years later, his son, Owen “Pip” Brennan Jr. brought a now realized dream into reality, as the Krewe of Bacchus. Bacchus was the reincarnation of the Greek God of wine and revelry.

In 1969, Bacchus’ theme was, “The Best Things in Life.” The parade included over a million strings of beads, 300 thousand doubloons, 250 members and 15 floats.

Danny Kaye reigned as Bacchus’ first king, followed by other celebrities such as Will Ferrell, Anthony Mackie and J.K. Simmons.

Back in 1973, Bacchus was nationally televised as part of Bob Hope’s reign as king and again in 2001, when Larry King was Bacchus royalty.

Two years shy of it’s 40th anniversary, Bacchus was joined with another super krewe to make one of the largest Mardi Gras spectacles in New Orleans’ history. In 2006, impending weather forced Endymion to move to Sunday and both the Krewe of Bacchus and the Krewe of Endymion rolled back to back.

In 2010, the theme of Bacchus’ parade was “Love is in the Air.” Fresh off of the Saints first Super Bowl win, quarterback Drew Brees reigned as the golden king with the golden arm, who not only could throw winning calculated passes during the game, but was adept at throwing beads and doubloons to the many patrons of Mardi Gras that had come to bask in his glory.

From the bellowing marching bands and smoking barbeque grills under the overpasses to the flash and fanfare on the streets, the Krewe of Bacchus is a must for anyone who want an authentic and seasoned taste of Mardi Gras.