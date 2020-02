Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Mardi Gras Day, and we're going to show you the Zulu Queen.

Brian Sims, who is reigning as the Zulu King, and the Zulu Queen Dr. Candra Macias toasted Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city representatives when the Zulu parade made it to Gallier Hall.

Happy Mardi Gras!