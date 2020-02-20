Watch St. Paul’s band parade through Covington Walmart

COVINGTON, LA - For the tenth year in a row, the St. Paul’s High School Marching Band paraded through the Covington Walmart this morning to bring a bit of Mardi Gras cheer to the community.

The parade is organized by employees of the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 90 in Covington, with a similar parade rolling through the Slidell Walmart.

Senior citizens, children, and people with special needs gather for the Walmart parades each year to enjoy Mardi Gras in a safe and controlled environment.

Representatives from Chick-Fil-A, Sonic, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi also participated in the parade, which featured Walmart employees pulled through the aisles in handmade floats.

This year’s parade featured a king and queen from Salmen High School, and the Northshore High School Marching Band and Color Guard.

