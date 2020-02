NEW ORLEANS-- The New Orleans Health Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, LCMC Health, and Southeast Louisiana Red Cross have released their Carnival safety tips and First Aid station locations for Mardi Gras 2020.

There will be be First Aid stations staffed by the New Orleans Health Department Medical Reserve Corps, the New Orleans EMS, SELA American Red Cross and sponsoring partners, LCMC Health along the parade route. All staff members are trained in CPR, First Aid, and other lifesaving skills.