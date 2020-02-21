WATCH LIVE: 50th annual Greasing of the Poles

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday morning, Royal Sonesta New Orleans will host its annual “Greasing of the Poles.”

Now in its 50th year, “Greasing of the Poles” has earned its place in Crescent City history as a landmark experience, and is considered by many as the French Quarter’s official kickoff to Mardi Gras weekend.

Royal Sonesta New Orleans originated the ritual of greasing the building’s support poles as a practical means to deter overzealous revelers from shimmying up to the coveted balcony space.

Five decades later, the practice has evolved into a star-studded and music-filled event, even spawning its own international fan club that faithfully hails from Switzerland each year to participate.