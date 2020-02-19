Watch: City crews clear away ladders from Uptown parade route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - City crews are clearing away ladders and other items eager parade goers set up along the Uptown parade route in anticipation of tonight's parades.

A city ordinance allows people to set up ladders, tarps, chairs and other items four hours before a parade starts.

With the first parade set to roll Uptown at 6:15 p.m. this evening, the items cleared this morning were placed there well ahead of the designated time.

Anything collected by city crews during sweeps like the one conducted this morning is thrown away by the city.