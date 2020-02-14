Vintage Rock Club to host Endymion and Zulu parade parties

NEW ORLEANS – As Zulu and Endymion roll down Poydras, they pass directly in front of Vintage Rock Club, and VRC says the party doesn’t have to end when the parades do. Vintage has a beautiful balcony that will serve as a great place to catch beads this Mardi Gras.

On Saturday, February 22, Endymion will roll. Vintage will be open from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a $20 cover. The $20 entry fee includes one drink. VIP Sections will be available for rent with a minimum spend of $150 per hour. Call (504) 308-1305 to reserve your spot.

And on February 25, Fat Tuesday, Zulu will roll. Vintage will be open from 9:30 a.m. till… with a $20 cover. The $20 entry fee includes one drink. Sections will be available for rent with a minimum spend of $150 per hour. Call (504) 308-1305 to reserve your spot.

In addition, Vintage Rock Club will be open throughout Mardi Gras for its regular hours, Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.