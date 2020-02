Krewe of Iris toasts Krewe of Hermes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's tradition.

It's a toast.

The Krewe of Iris raises a glass to the Krewe of Hermes.

In the French Quarter, the two Krewes toasted to a great weekend of Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of Iris is New Orleans' oldest all-female krewe.

This year, almost 3,500 members.

The corner of Royal and St. Louis filled with Mardi Gras fans who also raised a glass to Carnival 2020.

You can watch the Krewe of Iris parade Saturday morning at 11 am.

This year's theme is "Iris Sees 20/20"