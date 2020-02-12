Throw your beads right here mistah!

Mardi Gras bead recycling bins roll out around New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It looks like a Mardi Gras parade.

It's a parade of Mardi Gras recycling bins rolling out around town.

In fact, 120 of them have rolled out.

The Avenue Pub at 1732 St. Charles Avenue just got a truckload of the bins.

The idea is throw those Mardi Gras beads into the bins. That's instead of throwing them on the streets or into the city's catch basins.

The beads go from the bins to ArcGNO. That's where adults with intellectual disabilities re-string them and send them off to next year's Mardi Gras.