The New Orleans Health Department and Red Cross release 2020 Carnival safety tips and First Aid Station locations

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Health Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, LCMC Health, and Southeast Louisiana Red Cross have released their Carnival safety tips and First Aid station locations for Mardi Gras 2020.

There will be be First Aid stations staffed by the New Orleans Health Department Medical Reserve Corps, the New Orleans EMS, SELA American Red Cross and sponsoring partners, LCMC Health along the parade route. All staff members are trained in CPR, First Aid, and other lifesaving skills.

First Aid Station locations are:

Napoleon Ave. & St. Charles Ave.

Washington Ave. & St. Charles Ave.

Felicity St. & St. Charles Ave.

The Circle

Poydras St. & St. Charles Ave.

Canal St. & St. Charles Ave.

Orleans Ave. & N. Hennessey St. (Endymion only)

N. Carrollton Ave. & Bienville St. (Endymion only)

Parade goers are encouraged to go to a First Aid station if in need of medical assistance. However, always call 9-1-1 during a medical emergency.