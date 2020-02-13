The annual Family Gras celebration kicks off Friday at 4 p.m.

METAIRIE, LA – Each year, thousands of carnival revelers flock to Family Gras, the FREE, family-friendly Mardi Gras event.

Held at Clearview Center, parade goers can bring the whole family and enjoy the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, authentic cuisine, local art, a kids’ court and outdoor concerts by both national artists and Louisiana favorites!

Shop the Art Market filled with a variety of items from Louisiana photography, framed artwork, regional decor, folkart, hair accessories, hand-crafted jewelry and more. Kids’ Court has various activities for kids 12 and younger such as face painting, unique hand-wax art, and interactive games.

Wanting a little more? Enjoy an “Up Close & Personal” experience with backstage access, premium stage viewing and access to VIP food & beverage with the VIP Royal Pass!

Family Gras takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Saturday, take part in the Mardi Gras 5K and Kids’ Half Mile. This is a family-friendly run/walk and the race finish will coincide with Family Gras! If you are participating in the race, make sure to enter the Magical Krewe of MadHatters Crazy Hat Contest!

And finally. The music lineup! The 2020 Family Gras will have 15 artists perform over the three-day fest. Find the full schedule below:

Friday, February, 14, 2020

Set Time Artist/Parade 5:00 – 5:45 PM Jenna Hunts 6:00 – 7:00 PM Cowboy Mouth 7:30 – 9:15 PM Salute to Louisiana Legends: Irma Thomas, The Dixie Cups, Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, John “Papa” Gross, Amanda Shaw, The Bonerama Horns, Jeff McCarty of Louisiana Leroux, Telissa Long, Chuck Credo IV and Band 9:15 – 10:15 PM Krewe of Excalibur Parade 10:15 – 11:15 PM The Cowsills

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Set Time Artist/Parade 1:00 – 1:45 PM The Imagination Movers 2:15 – 3:15 PM Mia Kylie 3:45 – 4:45 PM Perfect Love 5:15- 6:15 PM Brandon Bennet’s Garth Brooks Experience 6:45 – 7:45 PM Melissa Manchester 7:45 – 10 PM Krewe of MadHatters Krewe of Centurions 10:00 – 11:15 PM Brian Wilson

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Set Time Artist/Parade 1:00 – 2:00 PM 4 in a Million 2:30 – 3:30 PM Creole String Beans 4:00 – 5:00 PM Ricky Nelson Remembered 5:30 – 6:30 PM Marshall Tucker Band 6:30 – 8:15 PM Krewe of Atlas Krewe of Kings 8:15 – 9:15 PM Billy Ray Cyrus

Friday

Gates Open at 4PM

Performances: 5:00-9:15PM, pause for parades, final act follows parades



Saturday

Mardi Gras 5K Run – 9:00 a.m. Kids Run/9:30 a.m. 5K, with winners announced on Family Gras Stage at 11:15 a.m.

Gates Open at 8:00 a.m. for MG5K registration / Vendors begin selling at 10:00 a.m.

Krewe of MadHatters Hat Contest winners will be announced at approximately 11:30 a.m. – Family Gras Stage

Gates open at 12PM for Family Gras

Live Musical Performances: 1:00-7:45 p.m., pause for parades, final act follows parades



Sunday

Gates Open at 12PM

Performances: 1:00-6:30PM, pause for parades, final act follows parades

Have an “up close & personal” experience with backstage access and premium stage viewing, access to VIP food & beverage! The VIP Royal Pass is available for purchase (ages 6 & older). Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.