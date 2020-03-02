Super Sunday: The annual gathering of Mardi Gras Indian Tribes

Mardi Gras Indians and revelers during the Uptown Super Sunday celebration in New Orleans (LeBron Joseph photo)

NEW ORLEANS – Presented by R.E.A.L. and the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council, Super Sunday is an event not to be missed.

An annual gathering of Mardi Gras Indian Tribes, Super Sunday is for celebrating heritage and culture in a magnificent display of hand-sewn suits, singing, dancing and chanting. This year’s festival will include two stages and more than 50 food and craft vendors. The festival is free and open to the public.

Musical guests include:

Hot 8 Brass Band

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Stooges Brass Band

TBC Brass Band

D.J. Captain Charles

D.J. Jubilee

Young Men Olympian

Lady Buckjumpers

B.R.W. R&B Singing Group

and more!

Super Sunday takes place on March 15. See the schedule below:

11:00 a.m. – Festival begins at A.L. Davis Park located at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St.

1:00 p.m. – Parade begins at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St.

The procession will begin at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St.; moving onto Simon Bolivar Ave.; turning left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; turning left onto Claiborne Ave.; turning left onto Washington Ave.; culminating at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St. at A.L. Davis Park with cultural activities and live musical performances.

Photos from the 2019 Super Sunday

Mardi Gras Indians and revelers during the Uptown Super Sunday celebration in New Orleans (LeBron Joseph photo)

