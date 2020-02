METAIRIE, LA – Start times for Sunday’s Metairie parades have been pushed back an hour.

Atlas will begin rolling for 5 p.m., instead of 4 p.m.

Kings will follow at 6 p.m., instead of 5 p.m.

Load times will be pushed back to noon at Clearview Shopping Center. Floats will be moved to lineup around 3 p.m.

Check back throughout the day for additional updates.