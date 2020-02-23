Statement from Krewe of Orpheus: Tandem floats will be split

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Orpheus will uncouple its four tandem floats in response to the City of New Orleans’ announcement that tandem floats, multiple floats connected together and pulled by one tractor, will not be allowed for the remainder of this year’s Carnival season.

The super krewe’s four tandem floats, including the signature eight-unit Smokey Mary, the three-unit Leviathan, the Davy Jones and Scylia and the Mystery of Carnival, will be uncoupled and each segment will be pulled by its own tractor, allowing all riders to participate in the parade as planned.

The Krewe of Orpheus has obtained 12 additional tractors and drivers to pull all segments, and Smokey Mary is currently being rewired so all units will be illuminated; the Leviathan will have some limitations but will still be lit up.

“The Krewe of Orpheus extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of those whose lives were lost in the recent parade incidents,” said Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey. “Orpheus will comply with the recommendations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson.

Safety remains our priority and moving forward we offer our help to ensure the safety of parade goers as well as krewes.” Orpheus will begin rolling at 6 p.m. on Lundi Gras starting at Tchoupitoulas and Napoleon and ending at the New Orleans Convention Center where the Orpheuscapade will be underway.

Known for the most beautiful floats in Mardi Gras, the Orpheus parade is led by a cadre of riding lieutenants and the Trojan Horse float followed by the 1,400 krewe members enjoying their ride on one of 38 floats.

The Krewe of Orpheus was co-founded in 1993 by a small group including Harry Connick Jr. and Borey. It was the first super krewe to include both male and female riders and is considered one of the most beautiful parades of Carnival season.