Purple, green, and gorgeous! A Mardi Gras wonderland with drinks to match at Barcadia New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Barcadia New Orleans is revved up and ready to go with eight Mardi Gras themed cocktails. Each cocktail is $10 and has a special Mardi Gras vibe. Barcadia has teamed back up with local icon Carl Mack of Carl Mack Presents to transform Barcadia to a brand new Mardi Gras realm.

“New Orleans Carnival is very diverse. One of the most popular traditions that everyone can partake in is catching items being thrown from parade floats,” says Carl Mack. “I love working with Billy [the owner of Barcadia] because of his enthusiasm for entertaining guests with unique experiences at both his parties and his wonderfully entertaining venues. Whatever the occasion, we know he’s going to host an amazing party that guests will remember for years to come.”

Pairing perfectly with the whimsical décor, the cocktail menu has been specially curated to bring in the spirit of Carnival. With a dash of purple, green and gold, the new menu includes eight takes on traditional New Orleans cocktails with a special Barcadia twist.

The bar itself has been transformed into a Carnival dream. Traditional Mardi Gras décor, including beads, second line umbrellas, joker hats and mysterious masks, hanging from the ceiling along with a few rare treasures, Muses shoes and Nyx purses, capture the spirit of parade throws raining down from the Carnival floats.

Located at 601 Tchoupitoulas Street, Barcadia New Orleans sits directly on the parade route giving guests front opportunity to catch their own throws over Mardi Gras weekend. The bar and restaurant will continue to have its arcade games of its name-sake and invites guests of all ages, including those under 21 until 9pm, to join in on the Mardi Gras fun.

In addition to the Carnival celebrations, Barcadia’s nightclub OHM Lounge is officially open. Ohm Lounge underwent extensive renovations in late 2019, including updates to all four of its rooms, beginning with Barcadia’s front patio and extending to its Asian-inspired Ohm Lounge. Moving around Barcadia’s arcade space made way for the team to execute their contemporary design plan and expand the lounge area.

Interested in joining the party? Barcadia is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Mardi Gras at Barcadia will end on February 26. The following cocktails will be available until then:

Purple People Eater

Barcadia’s version of an Old Fashion with tequila, Mezcal & Creme de Violette

Mardi Gras Mule

Barcadia’s take on a Mule, with house made ginger beer

Passion Fruit Hurricane

A tropical, less sweetened take on a classic Hurricane

Spicy Orpheus

The perfect pairing of gin and St. Germain

Bacchus Bash

A vodka based punch made with Kettle One Grapefruit and Rose

Caribbean Carnival

A vodka cocktail combined with blue Curacao & yellow chartreuse

Old Fashioned Endymion

A twist on a classic Old Fashion, with sweeter notes of Apperol and grapefruit bitters

Zulu King

This shot is the perfect mix of Malibu Lime, Passion fruit, and Branca Menta