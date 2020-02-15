Photos: Saturday at Family Gras

METAIRIE, LA – Held at Clearview Center, Family Gras allows parade goers to enjoy the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, authentic cuisine, local art, a kids’ court and outdoor concerts by both national artists and Louisiana favorites!
Saturday, February 15, 2020
- 1:00 – 1:45 PM – The Imagination Movers
- 2:15 – 3:15 PM – Mia Kylie
- 3:45 – 4:45 PM – Perfect Love
- 5:15- 6:15 PM – Brandon Bennet’s Garth Brooks Experience
- 6:45 – 7:45 PM – Melissa Manchester
- 7:45 – 10 PM – Krewe of MadHatters
Krewe of Centurions
- 10:00 – 11:15 PM – Brian Wilson
Didn’t make it to any of Saturday’s festivities? No worries! See Sunday’s schedule below!
Sunday, February 16, 2020
- 1:00 – 2:00 PM – 4 in a Million
- 2:30 – 3:30 PM – Creole String Beans
- 4:00 – 5:00 PM – Ricky Nelson Remembered
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM – Marshall Tucker Band
- 6:30 – 8:15 PM – Krewe of Atlas
Krewe of Kings
- 8:15 – 9:15 PM – Billy Ray Cyrus