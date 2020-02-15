Photos: Saturday at Family Gras

METAIRIE, LA – Held at Clearview Center, Family Gras allows parade goers to enjoy the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, authentic cuisine, local art, a kids’ court and outdoor concerts by both national artists and Louisiana favorites!

Saturday, February 15, 2020

1:00 – 1:45 PM – The Imagination Movers

2:15 – 3:15 PM – Mia Kylie

3:45 – 4:45 PM – Perfect Love

5:15- 6:15 PM – Brandon Bennet’s Garth Brooks Experience

6:45 – 7:45 PM – Melissa Manchester

7:45 – 10 PM – Krewe of MadHatters

Krewe of Centurions

Krewe of Centurions 10:00 – 11:15 PM – Brian Wilson

Didn’t make it to any of Saturday’s festivities? No worries! See Sunday’s schedule below!

Sunday, February 16, 2020

1:00 – 2:00 PM – 4 in a Million

2:30 – 3:30 PM – Creole String Beans

4:00 – 5:00 PM – Ricky Nelson Remembered

5:30 – 6:30 PM – Marshall Tucker Band

6:30 – 8:15 PM – Krewe of Atlas

Krewe of Kings

Krewe of Kings 8:15 – 9:15 PM – Billy Ray Cyrus