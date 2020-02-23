Parade ride ‘hit the sweet spot’ for Brothel Float riders in Krewe of Tucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Tucks parade on Saturday really hit the 'sweet spot' for riders on one of Tucks' signature floats, "The Brothel Float!"

This year News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez and Test Kitchen Taylor Feingold rode on "The Brothel Float" with "Days of Our Lives" soap opera star Brock Kelly and model/actress Adel Ruiz!

The Brothel Float riders showed them the ropes and what it takes to really "ride the party!"

This year's theme for Tucks was "Tucks Hits The Sweet Spot," and for these riders it was a ride to remember!

The Brothel Float added a new addition this year to their float, with Bourbon barrels and a bubble machine on the front. Brothel Float riders Jim Fite and Bart Pitari put a lot of hard work into building this feature on the float.

Captains Tim Estabrook and Sheri Bueler made sure everything for the ride went off without a hitch. Watch the video above for an inside/behind the float experience like none other!