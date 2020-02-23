Okeanos, Mid-City, Thoth and Chaos roll into Mardi Gras

Four times the fun for Mardi Gras Sunday

NEW ORLEANS - It's a Mardi Gras Sunday with four times the fun.

First up along the Uptown parade route is the Krewe Of Okeanos.

It's named for the Greek God of Oceans and Fertile valleys.

The krewe was founed in 1949.

The parade started as a neighborhood parade on St. Claude. Now it's an uptown parade on St. Charles Avenue.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on the route for Okeanos, Mid-City and Thoth. And just added, the Krewe of Chaos.

After Okeanos, Mid-City rolls.

It's the fifth oldest parade in Mardi Gras.

Back in 1934, the parade had six floats pulled by mules.

And just two bands.

After Mid-City, it's time for the Krewe of Thoth.

Thoth was founded in 1947.

It's named for the Egyptian Patron of Wisdom.

The krewe's first idea was to put on a parade for people who could not get to other parades around New Orleans.

The Krewe of Thoth now entertains with more than 1,600 riders and 50 floats.

And then, here comes the Krewe of Chaos.

Delayed from a windy Thursday night, rolling on a sunny Sunday afternoon.