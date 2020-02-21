Nyx will ride Sunday in Metairie’s Krewe of Pandora

METAIRIE, LA – The Mystic Krewe of Nyx will roll on Sunday.

It was announced on Friday that around 200 members of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx will now ride in Metairie’s Krewe of Pandora.

The Krewe of Pandora is set to roll on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Metairie, immediately following the Krewe of Athena. Pandora will use the Metairie Westbound route, beginning at the intersection of Bonnabel Blvd. and Nero Street.

Nyx founder and Captain Julie Lea is also the founder and Captain of Pandora. In a press release, “Julie is declining all interview requests. This has been a very difficult time for her, the Float Lieutenants and the Krewe. Thank you for your patience, understanding and interest over the past few days.”