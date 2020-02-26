Watch Now
WGNO News at 11 a.m. Mardi Gras 2020 special

Meeting of the Courts

Mardi Gras 2020

Mardi Gras tradition in New Orleans

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS - Carnival time eventually has to come to an end.

And there's an official ending.

It's the Meeting of the Courts of Rex and Comus.

It's a grand, glittering moment.

A red carpet stretches across Canal Street.

The Rex Ball is going on in the Sheraton.

The Comus Ball, across the street at the Marriott.

Members of the Krewe of Comus cross the street and invite Rex, the King of Carnival and his Queen to join them across the street at the Comus Ball.

And they do.

And at the end of the ball, Mardi Gras officially ends.

And after the ball, there's the Queens' Supper.

What's on the menu for supper?

Breakfast!

