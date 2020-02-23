Mardi Gras safety measures in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA – With the tragedies that have occurred over the last few days in connection to Mardi Gras, President Cynthia Lee Sheng announced advanced safety measures for Metairie parades. Read the full statement below:

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of those who recently lost their lives in the parade incidents in Orleans Parish, along with all the citizens of New Orleans and our entire region during this time of tragedy.

Safety is always our number one priority during Carnival season. In light of the recent incidents, JPSO has heightened security measures throughout the route. Our Citizens Affairs Department is also meeting with the Captains for our remaining Jefferson Parish Carnival krewes to ensure that they are all aware of the standard safety guidelines in place so that all our residents and visitors can enjoy a fun and safe Mardi Gras.

Please exercise caution both on and off the routes and stay out of the streets as floats pass. Parade goers are reminded to not go after any throws that land near floats and to never cross between floats or parade elements. Families with young children should be extra cautious to ensure that children do not run into the street.”

The remaining Jefferson Parish parades will roll as scheduled. The Krewe of Athena will roll tonight, February 23, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., with the Krewe of Pandroa to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Approximately 200 members of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx will join the Krewe of Pandora. The parades will start on Bonnabel and end near the Clearview Shopping Center on Veterans.

The Krewe of Argus will keep its traditional route and roll on Mardi Gras day, February 25 at 10 a.m., followed by the Elks Jeffersonians Trucks and Jefferson Trucks.

Residents can receive real-time updates and information about Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish by texting JPMARDIGRAS to 888777.

CLICK HERE for all Jefferson Parish parade routes.