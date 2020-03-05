Mardi Gras 2020 produced over 1,000 tons of trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Revelers enjoying Mardi Gras 2020 left behind more than 1,000 tons of trash in the streets of New Orleans.

City sanitation crews had collected 1,077.03 tons as of March 3, according to spokesperson LaTonya Norton.

That sum should be very close to the final total, although the city is still collection information, Norton said.

ARC of Greater New Orleans collected 45.82 tons of beads to be recycled, including 3.43 tons of beads and throws collected by Grounds Krewe volunteers during and after parades.

In addition, four tons of cans and bottles were collected for recycling.

"We saw far fewer single use plastic bags on the route this year," Norton said. "This may be due, in part, to the City's new ordinances."