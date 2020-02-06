Mardi Gras 2020 Parade Schedule

February 1
Krewe of Chewbacchus | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Bywater, Marigny, French Quarter, Seventh Ward
February 7
Krewe Bohème | 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Marigny, French Quarter, Treme
February 8
Krewe du Vieux | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Marigny and French Quarter
krewedelusion | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Marigny, French Quarter, Treme
February 9
Nefertiti | 11 a.m. | New Orleans East
Krewe of Little Rascals | 12 p.m. | Metairie
‘tit Rex | 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | St. Roch, Marigny
February 14
Krewe of Cork | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | French Quarter, Treme
Krewe of Oshun | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Excalibur (Family Gras) | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie
Krewe of Cleopatra | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Alla | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown
February 15
Mystic Knights of Adonis | 11:45 a.m to 2:45 p.m. | Algiers
Krewe of Adonis | 11:45 a.m. | West Bank
Krewe of Pontchartrain | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Choctaw | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Freret | 3: 30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of MadHatters (Family Gras)| 5 p.m. | Metairie
Knights of Sparta | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Pygmalion | 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Centurians (Family Gras) | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie
February 16
Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Carrollton | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of King Arthur | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Barkus | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | French Quarter
Krewe of Atlas (Family Gras) | 4 p.m. | Metairie
Krewe of Kings (Family Gras) | 5 p.m. | Metairie
February 19
Krewe of Druids | 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Uptown
Mystic Krewe of Nyx | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown
February 20
Krewe of Babylon | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Knights of Chaos | 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Muses | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown
February 21
Krewe of Hermes | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe d’Etat | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Morpheus | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown
February 22
Krewe of NOMTOC | 10:45 a.m to 1:45 p.m. | Algiers
Krewe of Iris | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Tucks | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Rosethorne | 12 p.m. | Jean Lafitte
Krewe of Endymion | 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. | Mid-City
Krewe of Isis | 6 p.m. | Kenner
February 23
Krewe of Okeanos | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Mid-City | 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Thoth | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Bacchus | 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Athena | 5:30 p.m. | Metairie
Krewe of Pandora | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie
February 24
Krewe of Proteus | 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Orpheus | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Uptown
Mardi Gras Day | February 25
Krewe of Zulu | 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Rex | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Argus | 10 a.m. | Metairie
Elks Trucks | Follows Argus | Metairie
Jefferson Trucks | Follows Elks | Metairie
Elks Krewe of Orleanians | 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Uptown
Crescent City Truck Parade | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown