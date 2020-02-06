Mardi Gras 2020 Parade Schedule

Mardi Gras 2020

February 1

Krewe of Chewbacchus | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Bywater, Marigny, French Quarter, Seventh Ward

February 7

Krewe Bohème | 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Marigny, French Quarter, Treme

February 8

Krewe du Vieux | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Marigny and French Quarter

krewedelusion | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Marigny, French Quarter, Treme

February 9

Nefertiti | 11 a.m. | New Orleans East

Krewe of Little Rascals | 12 p.m. | Metairie

‘tit Rex | 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | St. Roch, Marigny

February 14

Krewe of Cork | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | French Quarter, Treme

Krewe of Oshun | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Excalibur (Family Gras) | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie

Krewe of Cleopatra | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Alla | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown

February 15

Mystic Knights of Adonis | 11:45 a.m to 2:45 p.m. | Algiers

Krewe of Adonis | 11:45 a.m. | West Bank

Krewe of Pontchartrain | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Choctaw | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Freret | 3: 30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of MadHatters (Family Gras)| 5 p.m. | Metairie

Knights of Sparta | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Pygmalion | 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Centurians (Family Gras) | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie

February 16

Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Carrollton | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of King Arthur | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Barkus | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | French Quarter

Krewe of Atlas (Family Gras) | 4 p.m. | Metairie

Krewe of Kings (Family Gras) | 5 p.m. | Metairie

February 19

Krewe of Druids | 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Uptown

Mystic Krewe of Nyx | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown

February 20

Krewe of Babylon | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Knights of Chaos | 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Muses | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown

February 21

Krewe of Hermes | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe d’Etat | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Morpheus | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown

February 22

Krewe of NOMTOC | 10:45 a.m to 1:45 p.m. | Algiers

Krewe of Iris | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Tucks | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Rosethorne | 12 p.m. | Jean Lafitte

Krewe of Endymion | 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. | Mid-City

Krewe of Isis | 6 p.m. | Kenner

February 23

Krewe of Okeanos | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Mid-City | 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Thoth | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Bacchus | 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Athena | 5:30 p.m. | Metairie

Krewe of Pandora | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie

February 24

Krewe of Proteus | 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Orpheus | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Uptown

Mardi Gras Day | February 25

Krewe of Zulu | 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Rex | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Argus | 10 a.m. | Metairie

Elks Trucks | Follows Argus | Metairie

Jefferson Trucks | Follows Elks | Metairie

Elks Krewe of Orleanians | 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Uptown

Crescent City Truck Parade | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown

