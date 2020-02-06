Mardi Gras 2020 Parade Schedule

Here in New Orleans, we all know that fried chicken at Mardi Gras is a big deal. And if Mardi Gras is the one time a year that you have fried chicken, then you may not want to think too much about the nutritional stats. But if you’re treating yourself to fried chicken more often, here’s your nutritional guide to ordering this Carnival Season favorite, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly!

NUTRITION TIP: Removing the skin and batter from fried chicken leaves you with chicken that's as lean as roasted or grilled skinless chicken. According to KFC's nutrition facts: removing the skin + batter from a single fried chicken breast shaves 200 calories, 17 grams of fat, and 500 mg sodium.