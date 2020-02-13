Magical Krewe of MadHatters inaugural parade, this Saturday in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA — The Magical Krewe of MadHatters promises whimsy and innovation, this weekend in its inaugural parade.

With an Alice in Wonderland theme, MadHatter Bobby Hebert will reign alongside Amanda Shaw as Alice, in this impressive 26-float addition to Carnival.

The Magical Krewe of MadHatters will roll on Saturday, February 15th, as part of the Family Gras celebration. The route is as follows:

The Magical Krewe of MadHatters will use the Metairie Westbound route and begin at the intersection of Bonnabel Blvd. and Nero Street.

The parade proceeds to Veterans Memorial Blvd. where it takes a right until it reaches Severn Ave.

At Severn, the parade takes a right heading north to 17th St. where it makes a U-turn.

The parade then comes back south on Severn til it gets to Veterans Memorial Blvd. and makes a right heading west.

The parade continues on Veterans Memorial Blvd and turns left just prior to Clearview Parkway.

The parade ends at Houma Blvd. in Clearview Shopping Center.

All Family Gras weekend parades will roll directly into the Family Gras festival grounds at Clearview Center with musical performances before and after.