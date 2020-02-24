Lundi Gras tradition in Kenner, Argus and Zulu meet

KENNER, LA — They will reign over Mardi Gras day. But the day prior, Lundi Gras, is also a big one for Zulu and Argus royalty. The meeting of the courts is an annual tradition in Kenner.

The event includes a toast, live music, great food and craft vendors as well as a toast and second-line parade.

This year, the king and queen of Argus are Brian Chehardy and Callie Cvitanovich. The king and queen of Zulu are Brian Sims and Dr. Candra Macias.

“Well, they’re legendary,” Chehardy said as he waiting for his Zulu guests to arrive. “And I can’t wait to shake the king’s hand.”

A few minutes later it was Zulu entourage that arrived. Sims also talked about the importance of the day as the two royal courts gathered together.

“With Zulu and Kenner coming together, this is a magnificent thing that we can do, as new Orleans and Kenner come together,” Sims said.

Both krewes roll on Mardi Gras morning. Zulu’s route take the crew along the Uptown route while Argus rolls on Veterans Blvd in Metairie.