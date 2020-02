The Lundi Gras festival kicked off Monday morning with three stages of music and plenty of food.

Gates opened at 10 AM and by noon the crowd was really beginning to fill up.

This leads up to the appearance of King Zulu Monday evening where he will meet with Rex when he arrives via Coast Guard boat to the riverfront.

Lundi Gras festival is free and open to the public at Woldenberg Park.