Local kids look forward to Krewe of Muses tomorrow afternoon!

NEW ORLEANS – The Knights of Babylon, the Knights of Chaos and the Krewe of Muses were cancelled tonight because potential extreme winds.

Meteorologists report, the winds could reach up to 25 miles per hour wit 35 mile per hour gusts.

The Director of Homeland Security, Collin Arnold said the winds “were higher than what the city was comfortable with.”

While many families packed up their parade gear on Napoleon and Chestnut Ave., neighborhood kids like Gigi decided to keep the spirit alive!

Gigi and friends hung outside of their home with a life-size Krewe of Muses shoe that was created some eight years ago in honor of the parade (which turns 20 this year).

The Krewe of Muses is scheduled to roll tomorrow at 4:45 pm. When Reporter, Rachael O’Neil, asked Gigi what she was looking forward to most, her response:

“I’m so excited to see my mom and aunt and all of the kids around me with happy and smiling faces!”

The Knights of Babylon is schedules to roll immediately after the Krewe of Muses at 5:15. The Knight of Chaos will roll on Sunday afternoon.