Krewe of Tucks to debut first-ever wheelchair accessible float this Saturday







NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks will debut a first-of-its-kind, wheelchair accessible float when it his the streets of New Orleans this Saturday.

Members with special-needs, their families and caretakers are riding on the newly developed and designed wheelchair accessible & special-needs float. The riders are members of the local New Orleans community who have always expressed interest in riding in carnival, but never felt they had a safe and convenient option.

3 riders are being represented from Team Gleason and Magnolia Community Services, a long-time carnival partner with the Krewe of Tucks. The Team Gleason rider was awarded a coveted, Team Gleason Adventure Experience, riding in a carnival parade for the first time.

The newly constructed float is fully equipped with state-of-the-art liftgates and secure wheelchair locking mechanisms. In addition, custom bead bins were created to enhance the riders experience on parade day, as well as, redesigned walls for a greater viewing experience.

Robert Reichert Jr., float captain and son of Tucks Co-Founder Bob Reichert, stated that “this is the new wave of carnival freedom for everyone. Accessibly matters; inclusivity matters. We want Tucks to be accessible in every way possible we can imagine. To give all individuals the opportunity to be a member of Tucks and to experience carnival without limitations. This is one simple step in changing the landscape of carnival forever. It is our hope that all other carnival Krewe’s will help us carry the torch together to make Carnival inclusive for all”.

The Krewe of Tucks rolls at 12 noon on the traditional uptown route this Saturday.