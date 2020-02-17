Krewe of Oshun gets Carnival Season rolling in Uptown New Orleans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Off to a great start. The Krewe of Oshun let the good times roll down the streets of Uptown New Orleans on Friday evening. They were among the first of the dozens of paraders for the 2020 Carnival season.

Twist reporter Peyton LoCicero was live from Napoleon Avenue where the parade started.

Founded in 1996, the Krewe of Oshun is named for the goddess of love and intimacy, which is fitting since the parade rolled on Valentines Day. Led by the captain aboard a peacock float, the parade included 20 Barry Barth floats, local bands, and the marching Baby Dolls.

Signature throws for the Oshun parade as peacock figures and mugs.