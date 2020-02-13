Krewe of Nyx honors Nancy Parker with memorial throw

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the Mystic Krewe of Nyx announced a memorial throw, in honor of Nancy Parker Boyd, who was set to be the Nyx 2020 Grand Marshal.

Parker was killed in stunt plane crash on August 16, along with pilot Franklin Augustus. Their untimely deaths left the city of New Orleans in a state of shock.

The remembrance throw is spin-off of the traditional Nyx purse, with an angel face, halo, and wings. The wings are embroidered with the initials “NPB” for Nancy Parker Boyd, and “GM 2020” for Grand Marshal 2020.

A Nyx member also noted that all of their costumes this year will have a remembrance patch for Parker as well.