Krewe of Femme Fatale, Krewe of Carrollton & Krewe of King Arthur rolled Uptown

NEW ORLEANS-- Three parades rolled down St. Charles Avenue this afternoon.

The Krewe of Femme Fatale was the first to roll. This Krewe was founded in 2013 by African-American women for African-American women.

Their signature throw is little make-up compacts, and their other throws have lip and kissing themes.

After the Krewe of Femme Fatale rolled it was time for the Krewe of Carrollton. This year's theme was colors and each float was dedicated to an individual color.

The Krewe of Carrollton is known for their signature throw, which is the hand-decorated shrimp boots. This Krewe was founded by a group of Oak Street businessmen.

After the Krewe of Carrollton rolled, The Krewe of King Arthur followed on the Uptown route.

This co-ed Krewe formerly rolled on the West Bank. Their signature throw is hand-decorated grails.

This year the Krewe of King Arthur dedicated a float to beloved New Orleans anchorwoman Nancy Parker who tragically died in a plane crash last year.