Krewe of Centurians ready for Westbound route, Family Gras finish

METAIRIE – The Krewe of Centurions is set to roll through Metairie and Family Gras this Saturday night, marking the 41st time the Jefferson Parish krewe has taken to the streets of Jefferson Parish.



This year’s theme is “Fins and Fantasies.” In addition to traditional Mardi Gras throws, riders will also hand out custom Roman-style swords in keeping with the krewe’s long standing theme.



King Centurion XLI, Mr. CJ Bruno, will preside over this year’s parade alongside Queen Centurion XLI, Emma Bourgeois.



Centurians will follow the Westbound route this year, lining up at Bonnabel Boulevard and Nero Street. The parade will move down Veterans to Clearview Parkway, where it will end at the Family Gras celebration.



Early weather reports indicate good weather for parade time on Saturday.

