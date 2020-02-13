Krewe of Atlas set to roll Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Atlas is set to take to the streets of Jefferson Parish this Sunday afternoon.

The parade will roll at 4 p.m. on February 16, with a big finish at Family Gras.

After starting on Bonnabel Boulevard, the parade will take the Westward route down Veterans Boulevard to the Clearview Shopping Center.

Atlas is expected to arrive at Family Gras at 6:30, just after the Marshall Tucker Band wraps up their set. The Krewe of Kings will follow Atlas, during which time live music will be paused on the Family Gras stage.

Headliner Billy Ray Cyrus is set to take the stage at 8:15 p.m.