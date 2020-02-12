Krewe of Nyx Royal Toast and second line set for Thursday

.copyCode { width:100%; height:150px; background:#666; color:#fff; } .green {color:#30771d; font-weight:bold; } .red {color:#ff0000; font-weight:bold; } /*main CSS */ input[type=range] { -webkit-appearance: none; margin: 18px 0; width: 100%; } input[type=range]:focus { outline: none; } input[type=range]::-webkit-slider-runnable-track { width: 100%; height: 8.4px; cursor: pointer; animate: 0.2s; box-shadow: 1px 1px 1px #000000, 0px 0px 1px #0d0d0d; background: #990000; border-radius: 1.3px; border: 0.2px solid #010101; } input[type=range]::-webkit-slider-thumb { box-shadow: 1px 1px 1px #000000, 0px 0px 1px #0d0d0d; border: 1px solid #000000; height: 36px; width: 16px; border-radius: 3px; background: #ffffff; cursor: pointer; -webkit-appearance: none; margin-top: -14px; } input[type=range]:focus::-webkit-slider-runnable-track { background: #ccc; } input[type=range]::-moz-range-track { width: 100%; NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Nyx will lick off their annual Mardi Gras celebration with a Royal Toast on Thursday, February 13.

Nyx Captain Julie Lea and 200 Krewe members will toast Goddess Nyx IX, Sandra Nix, before her royal ride on February 19.

The Royal Toast will take place in front of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx tile at the Mardi Gras Fountain on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans. The fountain features dozens of ceramic tile plaques which display the crests of New Orleans’ Carnival Krewes.

Following the 7 p.m. toast, a brass band-led second line will lead Krewe members to Landry’s Seafood to continue the celebration.

The public and members of the media are invited to attend. The Mystic Krewe of Nyx will roll on the traditional Uptown route on February 19, 2020.