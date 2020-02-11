Jefferson Transit announces service changes for 2020 Mardi Gras season

JEFFERSON, La.- Jefferson Transit announces the following bus service changes starting Friday, February 14th and lasting through Tuesday, February 25th, 2020:

Friday, February 14 – Tuesday, Feb. 25

Veterans Boulevard parades:

During all parades on Veterans Blvd., the E1 Veterans-Airport (City Park) bus will follow a detour to I-10 between Clearview Pkwy. and City Park Ave.



Downtown New Orleans parades:

When parade routes block Poydras St., passengers traveling on the E1 Veterans-Airport (Downtown) bus will be picked up at Loyola Ave. and Poydras St. and passengers traveling on Westbank routes (W2, W3, W8 & WSL) will be picked up at Loyola Ave. and Tulane Ave. (the last pickup will be at Poydras St. and Baronne St.).

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

Mardi Gras 5K and Half Mile Race

During the Mardi Gras 5K & Half Mile Race, the E1 Veterans-Airport route will detour off of Veterans Blvd. to I-10 at Clearview Pkwy. This detour only applies to buses heading inbound to New Orleans, so stops along the eastbound lanes of Veterans Blvd. between Clearview Pkwy. and Causeway Blvd. will not be serviced while the Mardi Gras 5K is in progress.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Endymion parade:

Prior to Endymion, all Westbank routes (W2 & W3) will pick up at Loyola Ave. and Tulane Ave. (the last pickup will be at Poydras St. and Baronne St.). During Endymion, all Westbank routes (W2 & W3) and the E1 Veterans-Airport (Downtown) route will only travel as far as the intersection of Tulane Ave. and LaSalle St.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Mardi Gras Day:

There will be no service on the E1 Veterans-Airport, E4 Metairie Rd, E5 Causeway, E8 Clearview, W6 Gretna Local and W8 Terrytown routes.

The W1 Avondale, W2 Westbank Expressway, W3 Lapalco and W10 Huey P. Long routes will operate on their Saturday/Holiday schedules.

The E2 Airline will have a special schedule and terminate at S. Carrollton and Tulane Avenues (no CBD services). The last outbound bus departs S. Carrollton and Tulane Avenue at 9:49 p.m.

The E3 Kenner Local will have a special schedule. The last outbound bus departs S. Carrollton and Claiborne Avenues at 9:45 P.M.

During Zulu, all Westbank routes (W2 & W3) will travel as far as Canal St. and Liberty St. until Loyola Ave. has reopened.

