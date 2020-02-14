How’s the weather at Family Gras, you ask…

Meteorologist @spilie1 was LIVE at Family Gras Friday evening to bring you the latest on weather for the weekend.
The 2020 Family Gras will have 15 artists perform over the three-day fest. Find the full schedule below:
Friday, February, 14, 2020
- 5:00 - 5:45 PM - Jenna Hunts
- 6:00 - 7:00 PM - Cowboy Mouth
- 7:30 - 9:15 PM - Salute to Louisiana Legends: Irma Thomas, The Dixie Cups, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, John "Papa" Gross, Amanda Shaw, The Bonerama Horns, Jeff McCarty of Louisiana Leroux, Telissa Long, Chuck Credo IV and Band
- 9:15 - 10:15 PM - Krewe of Excalibur Parade
- 10:15 - 11:15 PM - The Cowsills
Saturday, February 15, 2020
- 1:00 - 1:45 PM - The Imagination Movers
- 2:15 - 3:15 PM - Mia Kylie
- 3:45 - 4:45 PM - Perfect Love
- 5:15- 6:15 PM - Brandon Bennet's Garth Brooks Experience
- 6:45 - 7:45 PM - Melissa Manchester
- 7:45 - 10:00 PM - Krewe of MadHatters
Krewe of Centurions
- 10:00 - 11:15 PM - Brian Wilson
Sunday, February 16, 2020
- 1:00 - 2:00 PM - 4 in a Million
- 2:30 - 3:30 PM - Creole String Beans
- 4:00 - 5:00 PM - Ricky Nelson Remembered
- 5:30 - 6:30 PM - Marshall Tucker Band
- 6:30 - 8:15 PM - Krewe of Atlas
Krewe of Kings
- 8:15 - 9:15 PM - Billy Ray Cyrus