How’s the weather at Family Gras, you ask…

The 2020 Family Gras will have 15 artists perform over the three-day fest. Find the full schedule below:

Friday, February, 14, 2020

5:00 - 5:45 PM - Jenna Hunts

6:00 - 7:00 PM - Cowboy Mouth

7:30 - 9:15 PM - Salute to Louisiana Legends: Irma Thomas, The Dixie Cups, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, John "Papa" Gross, Amanda Shaw, The Bonerama Horns, Jeff McCarty of Louisiana Leroux, Telissa Long, Chuck Credo IV and Band

9:15 - 10:15 PM - Krewe of Excalibur Parade

10:15 - 11:15 PM - The Cowsills

Saturday, February 15, 2020

1:00 - 1:45 PM - The Imagination Movers

2:15 - 3:15 PM - Mia Kylie

3:45 - 4:45 PM - Perfect Love

5:15- 6:15 PM - Brandon Bennet's Garth Brooks Experience

6:45 - 7:45 PM - Melissa Manchester

7:45 - 10:00 PM - Krewe of MadHatters

Krewe of Centurions

Krewe of Centurions 10:00 - 11:15 PM - Brian Wilson

Sunday, February 16, 2020

1:00 - 2:00 PM - 4 in a Million

2:30 - 3:30 PM - Creole String Beans

4:00 - 5:00 PM - Ricky Nelson Remembered

5:30 - 6:30 PM - Marshall Tucker Band

6:30 - 8:15 PM - Krewe of Atlas

Krewe of Kings

Krewe of Kings 8:15 - 9:15 PM - Billy Ray Cyrus