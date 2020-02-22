Glitz and Glamour for Zulu Ball 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– The annual Zulu ball was a glamorous hit. Visitors traveled from across for the chance to show off some style and say “hail Zulu,” welcoming in the King and Queen.

Between the precession, the food and the concert featuring the likes of the SOS Band, Musiq Soulchild, Doug E. Fresh and Friends, Choppa Style, DJ Jubliee, and DJ Polo504; there simply was no other place to be tonight. The 2020 Zulu ball was a classic from the jump!

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life!” Said a visitor who flew in from LA this weekend.

“The Queen is absolutely stunning, she’s wonderful” said another traveler.

Speaking of the Queen, let’s introduce her! Dr. Chana Macias a modern women of class with quite a few different hats around society. She is a mother, an educator, and a business woman, just to name a few!

The King (which handpicked this years Queen) is Brian Simmons, a long-time Zulu member!

The Zulu Coronation party is expected to last until 3 AM!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video