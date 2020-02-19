Final stretch of Mardi Gras 2020 kicks off tonight with Druids and Nyx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Carnival season amps up tonight, and once the parades start rolling, they won't stop until Tuesday.



There are two parades rolling tonight Uptown, starting with the Krewe Of Druids.



It starts at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Magazine Street and Jefferson Avenue Uptown.



It will head down Magazine to Napoleon Avenue, then over to St. Charles. From there it will run to Canal Street and head east towards the end at Tchoupitoulas and Poydras.



Then, following Druids, it's time for Krewe Of Nyx. That parade will follow the same route.



Be sure to keep an eye out for those coveted Nyx purses!

