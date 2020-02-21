Feb. 21, 22, 23 – Updated weekend parade schedule!

NEW ORLEANS – The biggest weekend of Mardi Gras is upon us! Thousands of people in more than 15 krewes are set to roll throughout the metro area over the next three days. Find the full, updated schedule below.

February 21

Krewe of Muses: | 4:45 p.m. | Uptown (FLOAT ONLY; NO MARCHING GROUPS)

Krewe of Babylon | 5:15 p.m. | Uptown (FLOAT ONLY; NO MARCHING GROUPS)

Krewe of Hermes | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe d’Etat | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Morpheus | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown

February 22

Krewe of NOMTOC | 10:45 a.m to 1:45 p.m. | Algiers

Krewe of Iris | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Tucks | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Rosethorne | 12 p.m. | Jean Lafitte

Krewe of Endymion | 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. | Mid-City

Krewe of Isis | 6 p.m. | Kenner

February 23

Krewe of Okeanos | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Mid-City | 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Thoth | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Chaos | 1 p.m. | Uptown (FLOAT ONLY; NO MARCHING GROUPS)

Krewe of Bacchus | 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. | Uptown

Krewe of Athena | 5:30 p.m. | Metairie

Krewe of Pandora | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie

Mystic Krewe of Nyx | 7 p.m. | Metairie