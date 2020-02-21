Feb. 21, 22, 23 – Updated weekend parade schedule!

NEW ORLEANS – The biggest weekend of Mardi Gras is upon us! Thousands of people in more than 15 krewes are set to roll throughout the metro area over the next three days. Find the full, updated schedule below.
February 21
Krewe of Muses: | 4:45 p.m. | Uptown (FLOAT ONLY; NO MARCHING GROUPS)
Krewe of Babylon | 5:15 p.m. | Uptown (FLOAT ONLY; NO MARCHING GROUPS)
Krewe of Hermes | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe d’Etat | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Morpheus | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Uptown
February 22
Krewe of NOMTOC | 10:45 a.m to 1:45 p.m. | Algiers
Krewe of Iris | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Tucks | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Rosethorne | 12 p.m. | Jean Lafitte
Krewe of Endymion | 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. | Mid-City
Krewe of Isis | 6 p.m. | Kenner
February 23
Krewe of Okeanos | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Mid-City | 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Thoth | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Chaos | 1 p.m. | Uptown (FLOAT ONLY; NO MARCHING GROUPS)
Krewe of Bacchus | 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. | Uptown
Krewe of Athena | 5:30 p.m. | Metairie
Krewe of Pandora | 6:30 p.m. | Metairie
Mystic Krewe of Nyx | 7 p.m. | Metairie