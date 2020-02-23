Family of Endymion victim speaks out; Endymion releases statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – What was supposed to be a night of happiness turned into a night of horror when another person was killed on the Endymion parade route.

“It's just devastating. I wish it was more-- people would take more heed not getting close to the float” the victim’s cousin-in-law, Velma Hill told WGNO.

On Saturday evening, around 6:50, Velma hill's cousin-in-law, Joseph Sampson was hit by the 14th float in the Endymion parade.

“Tragedy again, yes. Especially this time for the family.>

After the accident, the remaining floats were re-routed to the convention center. shutting the parade down early.

Velma says, their annual celebration will never be the same. She shared that Joseph loved events like this to spend quality time with his family.

“No more carnival. No more Mardi Gras.”

On Wednesday, a 58-year-old woman was killed at the Nyx parade after attempting to cross in between two floats. As a result, Mayor Cantrell has banned tandem floats for the remainder of this year’s Mardi Gras.

“Just lost for words right now. Just lost.”

The Endymion Second Vice President, Darrel D’Aquin said the following at this afternoon’s press conference:

“The Captain, officers and members of the Krewe of Endymion are heartbroken over the unfortunate and tragic incident that occurred during our parade last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sampson family and their friends.”

The Second Vice President of Endymion continued . . .

“We would also like to ask the Mayor and City Council to form a task for us with other carnival organizations to discuss efforts to improve safety at Mardi Gras Parades.”

The remaining floats have agreed to adhere to the mayors request of tandem-free floats.