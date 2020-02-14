Family Gras Kicks Off Today

"Family Gras is the perfect family getaway! A FREE event, held at Clearview Center, bring the whole family and enjoy the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, authentic cuisine, local art, a kids' court and outdoor concerts by both national artists and Louisiana favorites!
Shop the Art Market filled with a variety of items from Louisiana photography, framed artwork, regional decor, folkart, hair accessories, hand-crafted jewelry and more. Our Kids' Court has various activities for kids 12 and younger such as face painting, unique hand-wax art, and interactive games." - visitjeffersonparish.com
- Friday, February 14 - Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Clearview Center
- 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006
- Free
- VIP Royal Pass
- Schedule of Events
- Friday
- 4:00pm: Gates Open
- 5:00pm-5:45pm: Jenna Hunts
- 6:00pm-7:00pm: Cowboy Mouth
- 7:30pm-9:15pm: Salute to Louisiana Legends: Irma Thomas, The Dixie Cups, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, John "Papa" Gross, Amanda Shaw, The Bonerama Horns, Jeff McCarty of Louisiana Leroux, Telissa Long, Chuck Credo IV and Band
- Approx. 9:15pm: Krewe of Excalibur rolls through Family Gras
- 10:15pm-11:15pm: The Cowsills
- Saturday
- 8:00am: Gates Open for race
- Mardi Gras 5K and Kids' Half Mile
- Kids Race: 9:00am
- 5K: 9:30am
- Awards Announcement on stage at Family Gras: 11:15am
- Noon: Gates Open for Family Gras
- 1:00pm-1:45pm: The Imagination Movers
- 2:15pm-3:15pm: Mia Kylie
- 3:45pm-4:45pm: Perfect Love
- 5:15pm-6:15pm: Brandon Bennet's Garth Brooks Experience
- 6:45pm-7:45pm: Melissa Manchester
- Approx. 7:45pm: Krewe of MadHatters rolls through Family Gras
- Approx. 8:45pm: Krewe of Centurions rolls through Family Gras
- 10:00pm-11:15pm: Brian Wilson
- Mardi Gras 5K and Kids' Half Mile
- Sunday
- Noon: Gates Open
- 1:00pm-2:00pm: 4 in a Million
- 2:30pm-3:30pm: Creole String Beans
- 4:00pm-5:00pm: Ricky Nelson Remembered
- 5:30pm-6:30pm: Marshall Tucker Band
- Approx. 6:30pm: Krewe of Atlas rolls through Family Gras
- Approx. 7:30pm: Krewe of Kings rolls through Family Gras
- 8:15pm-9:15pm: Billy Ray Cyrus
