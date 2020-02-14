Family Gras Kicks Off Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Family Gras is the perfect family getaway! A FREE event, held at Clearview Center, bring the whole family and enjoy the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, authentic cuisine, local art, a kids' court and outdoor concerts by both national artists and Louisiana favorites!

Shop the Art Market filled with a variety of items from Louisiana photography, framed artwork, regional decor, folkart, hair accessories, hand-crafted jewelry and more. Our Kids' Court has various activities for kids 12 and younger such as face painting, unique hand-wax art, and interactive games." - visitjeffersonparish.com

Friday, February 14 - Sunday, February 16, 2020

Clearview Center 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd. , Metairie, LA 70006

Free

VIP Royal Pass

Schedule of Events Friday 4:00pm: Gates Open 5:00pm-5:45pm: Jenna Hunts 6:00pm-7:00pm: Cowboy Mouth 7:30pm-9:15pm: Salute to Louisiana Legends: Irma Thomas, The Dixie Cups, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, John "Papa" Gross, Amanda Shaw, The Bonerama Horns, Jeff McCarty of Louisiana Leroux, Telissa Long, Chuck Credo IV and Band Approx. 9:15pm: Krewe of Excalibur rolls through Family Gras 10:15pm-11:15pm: The Cowsills Saturday 8:00am: Gates Open for race Mardi Gras 5K and Kids' Half Mile Kids Race: 9:00am 5K: 9:30am Awards Announcement on stage at Family Gras: 11:15am Noon: Gates Open for Family Gras 1:00pm-1:45pm: The Imagination Movers 2:15pm-3:15pm: Mia Kylie 3:45pm-4:45pm: Perfect Love 5:15pm-6:15pm: Brandon Bennet's Garth Brooks Experience 6:45pm-7:45pm: Melissa Manchester Approx. 7:45pm: Krewe of MadHatters rolls through Family Gras Approx. 8:45pm: Krewe of Centurions rolls through Family Gras 10:00pm-11:15pm: Brian Wilson Sunday Noon: Gates Open 1:00pm-2:00pm: 4 in a Million 2:30pm-3:30pm: Creole String Beans 4:00pm-5:00pm: Ricky Nelson Remembered 5:30pm-6:30pm: Marshall Tucker Band Approx. 6:30pm: Krewe of Atlas rolls through Family Gras Approx. 7:30pm: Krewe of Kings rolls through Family Gras 8:15pm-9:15pm: Billy Ray Cyrus



