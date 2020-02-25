Covington holds two parades on Mardi Gras Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Mystic Krewe of Covington and The Krewe of Covington Lions Club put on a Mardi Gras show for the community!

From the Mande Milkshakers to the tricked out cars, both krewes covered it all!

The crowd was going wild for beads and everyone seemed to be having the time of their lives. “Now, I'm bringing my grandchildren so it's fun! Yes, it is a family tradition in Covington!” One parade-goer told WGNO.

This year, there wasn't a theme for either parade, but that may have been the best part! Each unit came as they were - mini dancers included.

The Mystic Krewe of Covington and The Krewe of Covington Lions Club had some pretty cool those: koozies, cups, candy and even squish balls!

“It's not even the throws it's just being in the camaraderie of everybody in Covington!” A local coach said. “It's just such a loving place and everybody's together and it's just a big reunion for everybody!”

The Mystic Krewe of Covington was founded in 1951 and he Krewe of Covington Lions Club was founded in 1959!