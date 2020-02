NEW ORLEANS – City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen has been named the grand marshal for the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade.



The parade takes to the streets along the Uptown route at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 16.



Nguyen will ride on float #3, and she will be handing out personalized signature throws.



Femme Fatale was founded in 2013 by African American women of color, marking a first in the history of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.