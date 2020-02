Here's the place to take a big bite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Three simple words.

Three delicious words.

Cannoli King Cake.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood shows you it's on the menu at Nor Joe Importing Company, 505 Frisco Avenue in Metairie.

If you miss it on the Mardi Gras menu, have faith.

Mark Subervielle is the baker in the kitchen. And he's got your holiday desserts covered.

The Cannoli King Cake is available through Easter.