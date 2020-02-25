Broc Raiford brings BMX to Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - BMX rider Broc Raiford celebrated Mardi Gras 2020 by setting up a custom BMX park inside a Mardi Gras float den.



Raiford, who is from Destrehan, said combining his love of action sports with his love of Mardi Gras was a dream come true.



“Mardi Gras is something that is so special to New Orleans and to me,” he said. “It’s been part of my life for as long as I can remember. It’s a part of who I am.”



The custom-built setups included eight ramps, two grindable features, and platforms which allowed for Broc to showcase his versatility across Park and Street BMX riding.

Broc Raiford performs a BMX trick in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on 20 February 2020.

Broc Raiford New Orleans BMX

Broc Raiford New Orleans BMX

































“This project has allowed me to mix my culture and how I grew up with what I love to do. It’s surreal seeing it all come together working with the best team of filmmakers, artists, builders and experts,” Raiford said.



When it came time to pick the perfect location, Raiford headed to Cantrell Floats in Kenner. The installation of the custom ramps was never designed to be permanent. Raiford will donate all the ramps to Parasite Skate Park after the shoot.



“I want to help better the sport in a creative way, not only with new tricks and videos, but also by celebrating and growing the sport,” he said.

