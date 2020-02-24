Bacchus’s ‘Wild Wild West’ rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Bacchus 2020 rolled on the Uptown route with this year's theme, "Wild Wild West."

After two tragic fatal accidents involving floats, the City of New Orleans said tandem floats for Bacchus would not be allowed.

"Decisions are made, you got to go with it. It is about safety, and we don't always agree with everything but we are here to support our city and police," Clark Brennan, Captain of Krewe of Bacchus said.

Parade-goers were treated to throws like cowboy hats, toy guns, and other Wild Wild West themed toys.

The Krewe said this year they are throwing more throws that people can use and enjoy, instead of just beads.

Bacchus is known for its beautifully lit floats like Bacchasaurus, Bacchagator, Baccawhoppa, King Kong, Queen Kong, and Baby Kong.

To reign over Bacchus as Bacchus LII is singer Robin Thicke. His dad, Alan Thicke was Bacchus 32-years ago.

"Hes definitely with us. He's in our hearts, probably perched on a tree somewhere watching the whole thing," Thicke said.

"American Idol" winner Laine Hardy, who's from Livingston Parish in Louisiana will perform at the Bacchus Bash.